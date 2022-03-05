16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

8. Beau Brummell | Face Moisturizer Get it

If there were only one reason why Beau Brummell’s face moisturizer made it onto our list of the best men’s moisturizers for dry skin, it would definitely be the lotion’s scent. We simply cannot get enough of Beau Brummell’s signature fragrance; it is bold, robust and powerful, just as a man should be. Even better, Beau Brummell’s unforgettable scent is composed of all-natural ingredients, making use of essential oils rather than synthetic fragrances.

Beau Brummell’s face moisturizer provides a unique matte finish for skin that is excessively oily or dull. It contains nutritious vitamin E to smooth the skin’s imperfections and energizing caffeine to reduce inflammation. At the same time as it replenishes and nourishes, this lotion remains gentle enough for all skin types. Beau Brummell’s face moisturizer works particularly well for acne-prone, dry and sensitive skin.

[$20; beaubrummellformen.com]

