16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

9. Bulldog | Sensitive Moisturizer Get it

Much like its namesake, Bulldog’s sensitive moisturizer is not a bad candidate for man’s best friend … when it comes to skincare, at any rate. Bulldog’s UK-produced line of male body products strives to create the care men need at prices that don’t break the bank. Furthermore, Bulldog commits itself to using ingredients that are free of artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, and animal byproducts.

Bulldog’s moisturizer for sensitive skin makes our list for more than just its charming mascot. Sold as part of a set designed for sensitive skin types, this is a product that is equal parts gentle and powerful. Using a combination of baobab oil, oat oil and willow herb, Bulldog’s moisturizer leaves your skin feeling softer than ever before. Its formula promises minimum irritation to those with allergies and sensitivities.

[$9.99; bulldogskincare.com]

