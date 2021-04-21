Polo shirts, which Brooks Brothers first introduced stateside in the late 19th century, have been an iconic menswear staple for many, many years. It’s easy to see why: From the golf course to the cocktail lounge, polo shirts are a sporty, stylish pick that work well at nearly any function. Dress ‘em up with slacks or pair them with shorts—their versatility is unmatched.
Polo shirts nail that elusive combination of comfort and style. A polo offers a touch of refinement, while still affording the soft comfort of a premium T-shirt. Just make sure you get one that fits. An ill-fitting polo with extra-long sleeves may conjure up bad memories of early 2000s fashion––or lack thereof.
To ensure you look sharp at your next dressy-casual affair, we’ve rounded up 10 polos from iconic brands including Lacoste and Ralph Lauren; funky styles from Birdwell and Marine Layer; and performance polos from fitness-focused brands including Lululemon and Rhone. Any of these polos will make a great addition to your closet.
Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Soft Cotton Polo Shirt
An American classic. There are eight colors to choose from, but we suggest starting with white—just like Leonardo DiCaprio wore in The Wolf of Wall Street. It’s a timeless style that never gets old.
[$80; ralphlauren.com]Get it
Lacoste Slim Fit Polo in Petit Piqué
Lacoste has been a power player in polos since 1933. With its iconic green alligator logo, ultra-comfortable cotton petit pique fabric, and modern slim-fit design, you can’t go wrong with this shirt.
[$95; lacoste.com]Get it
Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
A little texture adds some personality to this stylish polo from Bonobos. It features a pique fabric that’s woven in a birdseye style for a subtle texture and pattern; plus it’s soft, moisture-wicking, and versatile. It’s also available in 24 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a style that works for you.
[$69; bonobos.com]Get it
Fred Perry Textured Panel Polo Shirt
This Fred Perry polo stands out from plainer options thanks to several tasteful details: a textured pique front panel, smooth jersey back, and tramline tipping on the collar and cuffs.
[$100; fredperry.com]Get it
Birdwell Terry Polo
It’ll come as no surprise that this beachy polo is made in Southern California. With real wood buttons and soft terry cloth fabric, this Birdwell shirt will have you swimming in laidback summer vibes, whether you’re at the beach or just at your desk.
[$80; birdwell.com]Get it
Marine Layer Beale Polo
If your tastes lean retro, Marine Layer’s Beale Polo makes a great pick. The company’s unique fabric blend (made of cotton and recycled beech wood) is extra soft, while the shirt’s bright stripes and white collar serve up a breezy old-school style.
[$82; marinelayer.com]Get it
Lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo
If a performance polo is what you’re after, this shirt from Lululemon won’t disappoint. It features a modern slim-fit design, moisture-wicking fabric, and an anti-odor treatment, so you can spend more time wearing and less time washing.
[$88–$98; shop.lululemon.com]Get it
Rhone Commuter Polo
Rhone consistently produces high-quality performance attire, and its Commuter Polo is no exception. The company’s proprietary fabric blend wicks moisture, stretches with you as you move, and resists wrinkles, too.
[$98; rhone.com]Get it
Linksoul Tour Logo Anza Drytech Polo
There’s no shortage of golf polos out there, but Linksoul shoots under par with the Anza Drytech. With a comfortable blend of cotton, polyester, and Lycra, this polo offers the stretch and moisture-wicking properties you need for a full day on the links.
[$78; linksoul.com]Get it
Mack Weldon Dryknit T-Shirt Polo
Designed to beat the heat, this Mack Weldon polo is made from a technical cotton fabric that’s engineered to vent moisture and keep you cool. It’s comfortable enough for lounging but capable enough for active days in the sun, too.
[$58; mackweldon.com]Get it
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!