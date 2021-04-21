Polo shirts, which Brooks Brothers first introduced stateside in the late 19th century, have been an iconic menswear staple for many, many years. It’s easy to see why: From the golf course to the cocktail lounge, polo shirts are a sporty, stylish pick that work well at nearly any function. Dress ‘em up with slacks or pair them with shorts—their versatility is unmatched.

Polo shirts nail that elusive combination of comfort and style. A polo offers a touch of refinement, while still affording the soft comfort of a premium T-shirt. Just make sure you get one that fits. An ill-fitting polo with extra-long sleeves may conjure up bad memories of early 2000s fashion––or lack thereof.

To ensure you look sharp at your next dressy-casual affair, we’ve rounded up 10 polos from iconic brands including Lacoste and Ralph Lauren; funky styles from Birdwell and Marine Layer; and performance polos from fitness-focused brands including Lululemon and Rhone. Any of these polos will make a great addition to your closet.

Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Soft Cotton Polo Shirt

An American classic. There are eight colors to choose from, but we suggest starting with white—just like Leonardo DiCaprio wore in The Wolf of Wall Street. It’s a timeless style that never gets old.

[$80; ralphlauren.com]

Lacoste Slim Fit Polo in Petit Piqué

Lacoste has been a power player in polos since 1933. With its iconic green alligator logo, ultra-comfortable cotton petit pique fabric, and modern slim-fit design, you can’t go wrong with this shirt.

[$95; lacoste.com]

Bonobos Classic Pique Polo

A little texture adds some personality to this stylish polo from Bonobos. It features a pique fabric that’s woven in a birdseye style for a subtle texture and pattern; plus it’s soft, moisture-wicking, and versatile. It’s also available in 24 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find a style that works for you.

[$69; bonobos.com]

Fred Perry Textured Panel Polo Shirt

This Fred Perry polo stands out from plainer options thanks to several tasteful details: a textured pique front panel, smooth jersey back, and tramline tipping on the collar and cuffs.

[$100; fredperry.com]

Birdwell Terry Polo

It’ll come as no surprise that this beachy polo is made in Southern California. With real wood buttons and soft terry cloth fabric, this Birdwell shirt will have you swimming in laidback summer vibes, whether you’re at the beach or just at your desk.

[$80; birdwell.com]

Marine Layer Beale Polo

If your tastes lean retro, Marine Layer’s Beale Polo makes a great pick. The company’s unique fabric blend (made of cotton and recycled beech wood) is extra soft, while the shirt’s bright stripes and white collar serve up a breezy old-school style.

[$82; marinelayer.com]

Lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo

If a performance polo is what you’re after, this shirt from Lululemon won’t disappoint. It features a modern slim-fit design, moisture-wicking fabric, and an anti-odor treatment, so you can spend more time wearing and less time washing.

[$88–$98; shop.lululemon.com]

Rhone Commuter Polo

Rhone consistently produces high-quality performance attire, and its Commuter Polo is no exception. The company’s proprietary fabric blend wicks moisture, stretches with you as you move, and resists wrinkles, too.

[$98; rhone.com]

Linksoul Tour Logo Anza Drytech Polo

There’s no shortage of golf polos out there, but Linksoul shoots under par with the Anza Drytech. With a comfortable blend of cotton, polyester, and Lycra, this polo offers the stretch and moisture-wicking properties you need for a full day on the links.

[$78; linksoul.com]

Mack Weldon Dryknit T-Shirt Polo

Designed to beat the heat, this Mack Weldon polo is made from a technical cotton fabric that’s engineered to vent moisture and keep you cool. It’s comfortable enough for lounging but capable enough for active days in the sun, too.

[$58; mackweldon.com]

