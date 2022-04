14. Peregrine Emory Skipper Polo Shirt Get It

Channel a bit of devil-may-care attitude with this breezy take on a classic from made-in-England outfitter Peregrine. The open-neck collar is a unique style detail, and the Egyptian cotton fabric makes this polo ultra-soft and luxe.

[$180; huckberry.com]

