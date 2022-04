5. Marine Layer Garment Dye Resort Polo Get It

If your tastes lean retro, Marine Layer’s Resort Polo makes a great pick. The company’s unique fabric blend (made of cotton and recycled beech wood) is extra soft, while the shirt’s vintage-dyed colors serve up a breezy old-school style.

[$68; marinelayer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!