Summer is the time when dressed-down, casual looks become stylish. Chinos, short sleeves, and linen are back, and it’s acceptable to finish off the look with your favorite open-toed shoes. Using sandals and flip flops can give your summer outfits a laid-back feel, plus they can be comfortable and stylish too.

“A lot of guys are self-conscious about sandals, but if you like them, you should wear them — guys need to have a look that they like,” menswear icon Sid Mashburn says. “Function is more important than fashion, and sandals are just good summer shoes. But it can be surprising how cool they are, how chic they are, and how elegant they are. They hit all the buttons.”

Here are some of the best sandals and flip-flops for summer, whether you’re going out for a day on the lake or a night out on the town.