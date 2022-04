15. Ripcurl Zen Sandal Get It

The Ripcurl Zen Sandal sits at the intersection of classic style and sustainable comfort. The footbed is made with BLOOM algae-blended EVA foam for naturally sourced comfort, and the synthetic leather strap elevates the look for post-surf happy hour.

[$33; ripcurl.com]

