16. Bedrock Cairn 3D PRO II Adventure Sandals

Designed to navigate the gnarliest outdoor excursions, Bedrock’s Cairn 3D PRO II is all about functionality. An anatomically molded 3D footbed and an innovative hook-heel strap support your foot and lock it in place, and the Vibram Megagrip outsole provides traction on any surface, from creek beds to muddy trails. They’re tough and built for adventure—no surprise they’re a favorite of one of our gear writers.

[$130; bedrocksandals.com]

