14. Olukai ‘Ohana Get It

Designed for maximum comfort and support, the ‘Ohana’s compression-molded EVA midsole and drop-in footbed creates a near-perfect anatomical fit. Additionally, the water-resistant, fabric-lined synthetic straps and lugged rubber outsole allow for stress-free trekking through rain or across wet surfaces.

[$75; olukai.com]

