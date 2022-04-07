Style

These Men’s Sandals and Flip-Flops Are Perfect for the Beach and Beyond

Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal
18
Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide SandalCourtesy Image 18 / 18

18. Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal

Get It

Add some bounce to your step with the 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal. The GRANDFØAM cushioning absorbs shock and provides a springy feel, and the slotted design on the strap creates airflow and flexibility to further enhance your comfort. Plus, these slides are easy to clean: Just rinse them with water, and you’re good to go.

[$55; colehaan.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Style