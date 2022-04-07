18. Cole Haan 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal Get It

Add some bounce to your step with the 4.ZERØGRAND All-Day Slide Sandal. The GRANDFØAM cushioning absorbs shock and provides a springy feel, and the slotted design on the strap creates airflow and flexibility to further enhance your comfort. Plus, these slides are easy to clean: Just rinse them with water, and you’re good to go.

[$55; colehaan.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!