13. Astral Filipe

The Filipe earns high marks for versatility. Astral made it very water friendly, with durable outsoles that latch onto wet rocks and patches of rubber on the footbed that help keep your foot glued down even when soaked. Thinking of hitting the trail? Attach the accessory strap to get a lockdown fit around your heel.

[$75; astraldesigns.com]

