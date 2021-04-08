Style

These Men’s Sandals and Flip-Flops Are Perfect for the Beach and Beyond

Chacos Z/2 Classic men's sandals
14
Chacos Z/2 ClassicCourtesy Image 14 / 14

15. Chacos Z/2 Classic

Get It

Hikers swear by Chacos, and it’s not hard to see why. The combination of the podiatrist-certified molded footbed and adjustable straps—including a toe loop—will keep your feet firmly in place whether you’re scampering up boulders or slogging through a creek. They also come with an antimicrobial treatment to minimize stink after a long day on the trail. 

[$95; chacos.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Gummy_Ad_71621_300x490
More from Style