12. Freewaters Treeline Sport

A collaboration between two popular adventure brands, the Treeline Sport sandals were designed for outdoor enthusiasts. Inspired by Therm-a-Rest’s iconic camping pad, the soft ridges on the footbed offer grip, flexibility, and increased airflow. Meanwhile, the bottom of the sandal features an extra-grippy Vibram sole for traversing rough and rugged terrain.

[$70; freewaters.com]

