4. Hari Mari Dunes

Thanks to their savvy design, Hari Mari’s flip-flops will have you ready for the sand dunes, the campsite, a hike through a National Park, or a day out on the water. This pair comes with non-scuffing rubber outsoles, memory foam toe-post grips to keep blisters away, and a beveled sole edge that helps prevent tripping. Plus, Hari Mari donates one percent of the purchase price to help kids with pediatric cancer.

[$55; harimari.com]

