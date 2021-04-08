6. Havaianas Hybrid City Flip-Flops Get It

Havaianas is pretty much synonymous with flip-flops: The Brazilian company has been producing ultra-comfortable beach footwear since 1962. These Hybrid City ‘flops are designed to be worn in the sand, at the cantina, or wherever the day takes you. The enhanced dual-textured strap adds a touch of style, while the cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort.

[$32; us.havaianas.com]

