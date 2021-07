8. Olukai Mea Olu Get It

A premium leather sandal that’s both comfortable and stylish, the Mea Olu from Olukai is a top choice. We love its unique aesthetic details, like canoe lash whipstitching on the leather strap and laser-etched artwork on the footbed. The leather-wrapped EVA midsole offers excellent rebound, comfort, and durability, too.

[$120; olukai.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!