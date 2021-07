10. Oofos Ooahh Sport Flex Get It

Whatever you might lose in style points, you’ll more than make up for in comfort with the Ooahh Sport Flex. Your ankles, knees, and joints will absolutely love this funky slide thanks to its impact absorbing foam, contoured footbed, and adjustable upper strap.

[$80; oofos.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!