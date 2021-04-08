2. Rainbow Classic Rubber Sandal Get It

Since 1972, Rainbow Sandals has grown from a humble backyard project into a world-renowned beach staple. It all began with the Classic Rubber Sandal. It’s designed to mold to your foot, so it gets more comfortable the more you wear it. The durable closed-cell rubber prevents slippage when wet, and the tubular jacquard nylon strap never irritates—the ultimate surfer’s sandal.

[$40; rainbowsandals.com]

