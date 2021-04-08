3. Reef Draftsmen Get It

Here’s your perfect party sandal. Reef outfitted their leather Draftsman sandal with a bottle opener in the footbed so you can pop open your brew anywhere, anytime. The low-profile design comes in three rich colors (we’re fans of the chocolate leather). And just because they look simple, doesn’t mean they aren’t well designed. An EVA midsole and arch support cushion your foot and keep you comfortable no matter where you’re headed.

[$65; reef.com]

