14. Teva Katavi 2 Get It

Built for the long haul, the Katavi 2 offers incredible support for a sandal. Hikers will enjoy all-day comfort thanks to the sandal’s flexible suede straps, breathable mesh lining, and supportive EVA midsole. The trail has met its match.

[$65; teva.com]

