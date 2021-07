5. Teva Original Universal Get It

Tevas are some of the most trail-ready sandals you can buy thanks to their hook and loop closures, universal strapping system, and ultra-durable rubber outsole. But with their rich colors and supple suede footbed, you can be sure-footed between routes on the crag and head straight to the bar for drinks afterward without bringing a change of shoes.

[$50; teva.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!