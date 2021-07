9. Adidas Adilette Slide Get It

Born in the ‘70s, these iconic Adidas slides have amassed a dedicated following. With a quick-drying lining, a contoured footbed, and a wide variety of colors to choose from, this is a no-brainer choice for poolside footwear.

[$45; adidas.com]

