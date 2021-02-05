When the temperatures plummet, your wardrobe takes on an extra level of importance. Even a quick trip outside requires layering up—once you lose that precious body heat, rekindling it is no easy task. The goal this winter: Don’t be cold. And one of the best ways to achieve it is to invest in some quality men’s scarves.

Although scarves might seem like just a fashionable accessory, they’re actually very good at protecting your neck from exposure, which goes a long way toward keeping you warm. Of course, a good scarf will also add some style to your winter outfit, too. While a cheap, 10-buck scarf might work in a pinch, it’s a good idea to add a few well made men’s scarves to your rotation. They’ll see you through many seasons of chilly weather.

The six scarves below—from brands like Patagonia, Fjallraven, and The North Face—will help you look and feel your best as you trudge through the winter months.

Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Scarf

If sustainability is important to you, Patagonia is likely one of your favorite brands. The outdoor apparel company has made sustainability a hallmark of its diverse line of outdoor products, and the Recycled Cashmere Scarf is no exception. Patagonia sticks to the basics with this straightforward scarf—it’s made of 95 percent recycled cashmere and five percent wool—but it’s warm, soft, and better for the environment, too. Its neutral styling makes it equally at home at the campfire or running around town.

[$99; patagonia.com]

The North Face City Voyager Scarf

A biting wind chill has a way of making it through even the most dedicated layering jobs. When the wind howls, you need a burly scarf around your neck, and that’s where the City Voyager Scarf comes in. The North Face isn’t kidding around with this one: It features 550-fill down insulation and a 100-percent nylon woven shell that is specifically designed to block wind. The built-in stow pocket is a nice feature, and the lightweight packability of this scarf also makes it a standout.

[$80; thenorthface.com]

Fjallraven Re-Wool Scarf

A winter hike can be a magical experience—as long as you prepare for it. Hailing from Sweden, the crew at Fjallraven knows a thing or two about preparing for cold weather. Warm and odor-resistant, this rib-knit scarf is made from recycled wool sourced from the Italian textile industry. The leftover yarn is sorted, shredded, and mixed with polyamide to create an extra strong fabric that is also very soft to the touch.

[$65; fjallraven.com]

Upstate Stock Melange Ragg Wool Scarf

The good people of New Jersey and New York also have plenty of experience dealing with bone-chilling cold. The team at Upstate Stock focuses on making high quality winter accessories, and they do it very well. The Melange Ragg is made from American ragg wool, a traditional workwear blend that utilizes nylon for shape retention and durability. Not only does it keep you warm, it wicks away moisture, too.

[$75; huckberry.com]

Pendleton Jacquard Scarf

We’ve come to expect nothing less than the best from this legendary menswear brand. The Jacquard features just about every feature you could ask for in men’s scarves: It’s soft, warm, long, and designed for a classic look. The lambswool construction creates a luxurious feel, and the Pendleton prints offer timeless style.

[$87; pendleton-usa.com]

United by Blue Chevron Recycled Scarf

Wearing plastic water bottles around your neck doesn’t seem like it would keep you very warm (or look very good). United by Blue defied those expectations by recycling bottles into an eye-catching polyester fabric. That material makes up 80 percent of the company’s Chevron Recycled Scarf, along with nylon, wool, and spandex. The birdseye rib knit and rust orange color give the scarf a unique look, and the warm, super soft fabric makes it a sustainable go-to for winter weather.

[$68; unitedbyblue.com]

