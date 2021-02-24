The Best Men’s Shampoos for Every Hair Type

Every guy has his own unique hair problems—it’s thinning, it’s too curly, it’s graying, it’s parched, there’s dandruff, there’s no hair at all, and so forth. Luckily for you—and for all of us—there’s a shampoo made for each and every one of these situations.

Better yet, we’ve tested a bunch of those products and pinpointed the best in each category. Whether you’re losing your hair or growing it out, naturally gray or artificially blue, read on to find the shampoo best suited to your needs.

For Men With Curly Hair: Rene Furterer Acanthe Perfect Curls Curl Enhancing Shampoo

Curl maintenance is a tall order: You need a shampoo that keeps those locks from drying, frizzing, straightening, or going limp. This formula from Rene Furterer can handle your curls. It’s made with acanthus extract to add shape and volume to curls and avocado oil to keep them well moisturized, too.

[$30; pasteurshaving.com]

For Men With Thinning Hair: R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

Lots of haircare products give you volume by drying out the hair and stripping it of its nutrients. While volume is imperative for thinning hair, so is health: R+Co’s nutrient-dense formula has “advanced polymers” that add volume to the hair without the usual damaging, drying side effects.

[$29; randco.com]

For Men With Dry Scalps: Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo

When itching, flaking, or other skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis arise, Neutrogena’s T/Gel formula is an ideal solution. It uses salicylic acid, which is also the key ingredient in the best pore-clearing facial cleansers, to dissolve dead skin cells before they flake.

[$16; neutrogena.com]

For Men With Dry Hair: Verb Hydrating Shampoo

If your current product is drying out your hair—or if environmental factors like cold air, high elevations, intense sun, and hard water are the culprits—then you should swap a hydrating option into your rotation. Verb’s shampoo washes away excess grease without compromising the hair’s natural, healthy luster.

[$18; verbproducts.com]

For Men With Oily Hair: American Crew Daily Cleansing Shampoo

Although it might sound counterintuitive, daily shampooing can actually worsen an oily or greasy hair problem: Strip away the oil, and your body will just produce more of it. Instead, use a gentle cleanser, like this pick from American Crew, a couple times a week.

[$19 for a 15.2 oz bottle; americancrew.com]

For Minimalists: Brickell All in One Wash for Men

Who has time to keep replacing a long list of haircare and body wash bottles? Here’s one formula that can clean everything. Most soaps and body washes are too rough for sensitive areas like your face, but Brickell’s all-in-one uses protein amino acids, vitamin E, and aloe vera to wash and refresh every part of you.

[$26; brickellmensproducts.com]

For Men With Long Hair: Davines Naturaltech Renewing Shampoo

If you’re in it for the long haul, you need a product that fortifies the hair with fiber, proteins, vitamins, and nutrients so that it doesn’t look parched by the time you reach your ideal length. Davines’ does that, and its spinach-extract-packed formula nourishes the scalp, too.

[$32; davines.com]

For Men With Gray Hair: Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo With Centaury

This product from Klorane uses botanical pigments to counteract brassy yellow tones, freshen up silver highlights, and soften your locks. While other gray-hair products use synthetic dyes, the natural ingredients in this shampoo won’t stain or dry out your hair.

[$20; ulta.com]

For Men With Dyed Hair: Grown Alchemist Colour Protect Shampoo 0.3

Grown Alchemist’s formula not only prevents your dyed hair from dulling with each wash, but also strengthens it against everyday agitators like UV rays and hard water.

[$49; revolve.com]

For Bald Guys: C3 Head Wash

No hair? No problem: This foaming cleanser is perfect for your bald head. A couple pumps will give you full coverage—head and face—with its additive-free formula. It’s available in a fragrance-free variety as well.

[$19; cranium.care]

