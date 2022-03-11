20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

10. American Crew Anti-Dandruff & Sebum Control Shampoo Get it

The halfway point on our list of the best shampoos for men with dry scalps goes to American Crew’s Anti-Dandruff & Sebum Control Shampoo.

This shampoo got the tenth spot because of its popularity. This shampoo is formulated to help two major issues men have with their scalp: dryness and oiliness. American Crew is a revolutionary scalp therapy shampoo that will refresh and invigorate your scalp while conditioning your hair.

Zinc pyrithione helps to prevent flaking associated with dandruff and itchiness from an irritated scalp. Rosemary helps to regulate sebum production, while peppermint and tea tree oil soothe and refresh the hair and scalp. Sage leaf extract works to cleanse and invigorate the hair and scalp. Finally, the addition of quaternized polymers helps restore strength to hair.

For best results, lather a quarter-sized amount of product into your scalp and let sit for two minutes. Rinse well, and use the shampoo on a continuous basis to combat your dry scalp.

[$14; americancrew.com]

