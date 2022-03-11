20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

11. Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Get it

Don’t let the pink color fool you; Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a perfect option for men with a dry scalp.

This shampoo is a gentle cleanser formulated with salicylic acid to relieve and prevent dandruff while providing relief to an itchy scalp. This shampoo leaves hair healthy and hydrated, and eliminates flakes.

Ingredients like watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extract repair distressed hair, combat the deterioration of natural keratin and protect the hair’s natural color.

Salicylic acid exfoliates the scalp to get rid of any flakes from a dry scalp and alleviate itchiness and irritation. Bilberry fruit and sugar maple extract are used to soothe irritation on the scalp and protect against additional damage. Sugarcane extract hydrates and moisturizes both the hair and the scalp, while orange and lemon extract help to maintain that moisture long term. Finally, pea sprout extract helps to restore elasticity and energize your scalp.

[$46; sephora.com]

