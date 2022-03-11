Sponsored Content

20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo
20
Courtesy of Amazon 12 / 20

12. Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo

Get it

Redken has been a trusted hair-care brand for years and is recommended by professionals and dermatologists.

Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo is formulated specifically to fight and control dandruff while still leaving hair silky smooth. This shampoo is gentle on hair but nevertheless provides intense relief for irritated scalps.

The secret ingredient in this popular shampoo is pyrithione zinc, which fights and controls dandruff at the same time.

The product also acts as a clarifying shampoo to remove buildup. Be sure to try this shampoo if you need relief from dandruff.

[$24; amazon.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style