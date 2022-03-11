20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

13. Davines Purifying Shampoo Get it

Davines Purifying Shampoo is a professional-quality shampoo that fights dandruff and itchy scalps. Davines shampoo claims to purify the hair, get rid of dandruff and add shine.

In order to get the most out of this shampoo, gently massage a small amount into your scalp. This no-nonsense clarifying shampoo is a great option for men who are seeking to avoid the flowery scent of many high-end hair products.

[$32; davines.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!