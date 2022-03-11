20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

14. BIOLAGE Scalpsync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Get it

Biolage ScalpSync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a salon-quality professional shampoo for itchy and flaky scalps.

This shampoo took its inspiration from the antibacterial and calming properties of mint leaves. Infused with actual mint, this shampoo will calm even the most irritated scalps. Another key ingredient is pyrithione zinc, which claims to be the ultimate scalp-care ingredient. It helps to target dandruff, relieve scalp irritation and control the appearance of visible flakes. It is essential that this shampoo is used on a continual basis to see the best results.

Biolage ScalpSync Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is suitable for all hair types to combat a dry scalp.

[$34; amazon.com]

