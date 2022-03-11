20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

15. Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula Anti-Dandruff Treatment Get it

Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo offers long-lasting relief from itching and flaking scalps.

This original therapeutic formula helps to control itchy scalps that are a result of dermatitis, psoriasis or dandruff. Neutrogena is a dermatologist-recommended brand, and daily use of this shampoo has been proven to provide relief to anyone’s scalp.

This simple formula is perfect for men who struggle with dry scalps and flaking.

[$26.51; walmart.com]

