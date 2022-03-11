20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

16. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Daily-Use Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Get it

Head & Shoulders is a classic when it comes to anti-dandruff shampoos – and for good reason. It is America’s No. 1 dandruff shampoo.

The Classic Clean Daily-Use Anti-Dandruff Shampoo tackles skin flakes on your scalp and leaves your scalp feeling clean. This shampoo offers proven protection against the dryness, flakes and itch associated with dandruff. Head & Shoulders leaves your scalp feeling nourished while relieving the symptoms of dandruff.

Note that Head & Shoulders offers various scents and formulations that tackle additional hair concerns you may be dealing with. Be sure to check out all of their stellar options.

[$12.98; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!