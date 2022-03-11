20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

17. SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Get it

SheaMoisture is designed to cleanse and calm your scalp.

Made with fair-trade shea butter, this shampoo gives your hair an effective deep cleanse while still being gentle. SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleansing Shampoo helps to soothe itchy scalps and cleanse hair in an ideal environment for healthy hair.

SheaMoisture is a great brand that offers lots of hydration in all their shampoos. If you have additional hair concerns, such as curly hair or dry scalp, consider looking at the other formulations Shea Moisture has to offer. It’s a safe bet that any shampoo you pick up from this brand will provide you with intense hydration that your dry scalp will love.

Because this product is formulated without sulfates, parabens, petroleum or animal testing, you can feel good about supporting SheaMoisture.

[$14.70; amazon.com]

