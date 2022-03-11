20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

18. First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Get it

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is an FDA-approved, sulfate-free shampoo that combats flakes, soothes scalps and leaves hair smooth.

This Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is great for any hairstyle or texture, but is specifically formulated for dry scalps and is safe for colored hair. In a study with over 50 participants, 85% reported that this product helped eliminate the look of flakes or dandruff on the scalp.

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is unique because of the ingredients. This shampoo contains pyrithione zinc (OTC 1%), which targets the root cause of dandruff to tackle flakes on the scalp. Silk peptides help to strengthen, moisturize and smooth hair. Lastly, calendula calms and soothes distress on the scalp.

First Aid Beauty has a reputation for being excellent when it comes to hydration and moisturization. If you try this shampoo and enjoy it, consider checking out the other products the brand has to offer. For example, you might find a hand cream that works well for men with dry hands.

[$30; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!