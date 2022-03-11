20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

19. Ouai Detox Shampoo Get it

Ouai Detox Shampoo is a clarifying shampoo that cleans dirt, oil and product buildup. It cleanses hair without stripping, and adds softness and shine.

A clarifying shampoo is an extra-strength shampoo that will cut through any product buildup your everyday shampoo is unable to get rid of. Because of their potency, clarifying shampoos should not be used more than a couple of times a month. Using a clarifying shampoo will help with a dry and itchy scalp because it will clear any gunk that is still on your roots.

Key ingredients like chelating agents, apple cider vinegar and hydrolyzed keratin make Ouai Detox Shampoo great. The chelating agents help to remove hard water residue, and apple cider vinegar helps to exfoliate the hair and remove flakes, buildup and residue. Lastly, hydrolyzed keratin softens, smooths frizz and adds shine to hair.

[$30; sephora.com]

