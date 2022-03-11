20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

2. Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo Get it

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo is a gentle product from a widely trusted brand. This shampoo is formulated with coconut oil and amino acids to add body and shine to your hair while remaining gentle and mild on your scalp. This shampoo creates a thick lather that will leave every man feeling luxurious.

Amino acids are known to have cleansing properties and help with moisture retention. Kiehl’s uses fairly traded coconut oil, which is rich in fatty acids and hydrates, nourishes and softens hair. Finally, hydrolyzed wheat protein, also known as phyto peptides, helps condition and moisturize the scalp and hair.

Kiehl’s cares deeply about the environment, and their Amino Acid Shampoo now comes in refillable pouches. The brand is doing their part to reduce the waste on the planet, which means you can feel good about your purchase if you choose to buy this shampoo.

[$24; kiehls.com]

