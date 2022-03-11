20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

20. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Get it

Briogeo is a clean and natural hair-care brand that works for all hair types and textures. The brand was inspired by founder Nancy Twine and her family’s tradition of making natural beauty products from scratch. She believes that beauty products can be effective without harsh or harmful ingredients.

This unique shampoo is formulated with charcoal and coconut oil to detoxify and soothe your scalp. While this shampoo is formulated for all hair types and textures, it’s ideal for those who suffer from a dry, irritated and flaky scalp.

The key ingredient, Binchotan charcoal, is used to draw impurities from the scalp and hair follicles. Micro-exfoliants derived from vegetables remove dead skin cells and product buildup. Coconut oil ensures your hair and scalp are moisturized, and a cooling blend of peppermint and spearmint oil reduces any itch you might feel from your dry and irritated scalp.

[$42; sephora.com]

