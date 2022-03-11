20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

3. AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo Get it

Specifically designed to exfoliate, AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo could be the solution to your dry scalp problem.

As the shampoo works to exfoliate your scalp, it conditions at the same time to strengthen thinning hair. This removes buildup and excess sebum that clogs the pores on the scalp.

AVEDA Invati Men Nourishing Exfoliating Shampoo is vegan and certified cruelty-free, and is 90% naturally derived from plants. The company is committed to saving the environment, and the laboratories that produce this shampoo are 100% wind- and solar-powered.

To get the most out of this shampoo, consider purchasing the Invati Men Scalp Revitalizer and using the products together.

[$38; aveda.com]

