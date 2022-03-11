20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

4. Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner Get it

Manscaped might be the only exception to our rule against two-in-one shampoos.

Described as an Ultra-Premium 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, this product cleanses and nourishes your hair without stripping it of the necessary oils.

Formulated with coconut water, aloe, green tea, turmeric, sea kelp and sage, this shampoo provides a generous lather ideal for any man looking for a little luxury in his self-care routine. Manscaped 2-in-1 Shampoo is able to create a thick lather without a greasy residue.

Sea kelp works to promote a healthier scalp and hair while aloe works to hydrate and soothe an irritated scalp. Coconut water hydrates your hair and scalp for a refreshment you can see, while sage improves the texture of your hair, adding shine and luster. Green tea and turmeric work to promote healthier hair and scalp, and saw palmetto helps to promote strong hair.

Manscaped Ultra-Premium 2-in-1 is made with a refined cologne so your hair will smell like light citrus with a hint of jasmine and vetiver. The scent is fresh but masculine.

Formulated to be vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and dye-free, this product is great for all hair types.

[$11.99; manscaped.com]

