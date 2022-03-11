20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

5. Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo Get it

Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo is specifically designed to provide your hair with a gentle cleanse while treating those pesky flakes on your scalp.

Formulated with 1.9% active pyrithione zinc, an amino acid-based agent, this shampoo will treat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

In addition to treating dandruff, Malin + Goetz Dandruff Shampoo conditions the hair and soothes itchy scalps. The eucalyptus oil is used to refresh and invigorate the scalp and hair follicles to encourage hair growth.

For best use, massage a small amount of product onto wet hair and create a gentle lather. Leave on the scalp for one to two minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Use this shampoo two or three times a week to ensure dandruff stays away and your scalp stays happy.

[$28; malinandgoetz.com]

