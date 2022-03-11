20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

6. Authentic African Black Soap Scalp Care Shampoo, Cleansing Tea Tree & Mint Get it

Authentic African Black Soap Scalp Care Shampoo is handcrafted from fair trade unrefined shea butter and authentic black soap from Alaffia cooperatives in West Africa.

Formulated with unrefined shea butter, neem oil and activated black charcoal, this shampoo will provide your hair with a deep cleanse without stripping away any natural oils that your scalp needs. White tea tree oil and African mint provide a cooling sensation, offering relief to an irritated scalp.

Alaffia is committed to sustainability and fair trade principles. All their ingredients are Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified, meaning they are constantly controlled according to high-quality standards. Alaffia is also Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified and a proud partner of TerraCycle, which provides the community with easy ways to recycle. You can feel good about the products you are choosing to purchase and use.

For best results, leave the product to penetrate your hair for one minute before rinsing off.

[$9.99; alaffia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!