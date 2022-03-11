20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

7. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special ShampooGet it
Tea Tree Special Shampoo is Paul Mitchell’s best-selling shampoo.
This shampoo contains the famous Paul Mitchell Tingle Complex. Since this shampoo is formulated with a blend of tea tree, peppermint and lavender, which leaves your scalp with a cooling and tingling sensation, it can bring relief to an irritated scalp.
Apply a small amount of product to wet hair and massage gently until it fully lathers. Then rinse well. For best results, use this product on a continuous basis.
This shampoo is color-safe, vegan and paraben-free. The bottle is fully recyclable, upholding Paul Mitchell’s long-standing commitment to the environment and allowing you to feel good about the products you’re spending your money on.
[$15; ulta.com]
