20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

8. Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner Get it

Every Man Jack is a trusted favorite of men’s hair care.

Formulated to relieve dry and irritated scalps, Every Man Jack’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a great option for men dealing with itchy scalps.

The natural menthol soothes the scalp, providing relief from irritation, and peppermint essential oil provides refreshment for the scalp.

Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner is formulated with naturally derived ingredients and without parabens, phthalates or aluminum. The brand’s products are cruelty-free.

[$12; everymanjack.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!