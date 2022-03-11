20 Best Men’s Shampoos for Dry Scalp

9. Selsun Blue Medicated With Menthol Dandruff Shampoo Get it

Selsun Blue Medicated with Menthol Dandruff Shampoo is a maximum-strength shampoo with 1% selenium sulfide. This medicated shampoo helps to control tough dandruff symptoms.

This medicated dandruff shampoo helps to prevent and eliminate itchy and dry scalps as well as visible flakes in your hair. Selsun’s Dandruff Shampoo lathers quickly for easy application and instant relief. The added menthol provides a cooling and soothing sensation to provide instant relief to an itchy scalp.

For best results, shake the bottle well before application. Massage the product into wet hair and rinse well. Repeat if desired. Use twice a week for maximum effectiveness.

[$6.98; amazon.com]

