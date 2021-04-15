When warm weather arrives and the days start to grow longer, it’s time for an important annual wardrobe ritual: dusting off those summer shorts. Whether you’re knocking back brews with buds, taking a jog to the local coffee shop, or just lounging around the house, men’s shorts are a summer essential.

It’s time to stock up, and this guide will help you get started. Below, we’ve selected 10 quality shorts from top brands like Bonobos, Rhone, and prAna to keep you looking and feeling cool all summer long.

Chubbies 7” Stretch Short

Chubbies shorts are a staple of summer revelry. With their old-school seven-inch inseam, they have an iconic look, and their elastic waistband, stretchy fabric blend (including classic seersucker options) and variety of colors make them comfortable and versatile, too.

[$60; chubbiesshorts.com]

prAna Alameda Short

The Alameda offers both exceptional performance and sustainability. Made of 95 percent recycled nylon fabric, these shorts are stretchy, dry quickly, offer UPF 50+ sun protection, and resist wrinkles. That makes them a great pick for camping and other outdoor adventures that require a short with style and durability.

[$69; prana.com]

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts

These classic chino shorts from Bonobos offer timeless style and (almost) customized comfort. They come in three different fits to match any body type, and they’re available in a wide range of fashionable colors.

[$79; bonobos.com]

Faherty Tradewinds Short

The summer heat will be no match for this airy option from Faherty. They feature summer-inspired pastel color options, an eight-inch inseam, and a lightweight fabric blend made from organic cotton, linen, and spandex—wearing these feels like wearing a cool breeze.

[$128; fahertybrand.com]

Marine Layer Saturday Short

A mashup of five-pocket shorts and joggers, this pair from Marine Layer combines comfy cotton canvas fabric, an elastic waistband, and several pockets to create a laid-back but functional pair of shorts.

[$78; marinelayer.com]

United by Blue Organic Ripstop Cargo Short

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, cargo shorts aren’t going anywhere—and this pair really elevates the category. They’re made with organic cotton in a durable ripstop weave, and they’re perfect for adding a bit of extra storage space into your summer outfit (without making you look like a dork).

[$88; unitedbyblue.com]

Tracksmith Longfellow Shorts

Tracksmith specializes in designing premium running gear, but the company’s Longfellow Shorts can easily double as casual summer wear, too. The moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric gives them a sleek look, an elastic waistband makes them comfortable for all-day wear, and a zippered back pocket offers secure storage no matter what your pace is.

[$138; tracksmith.com]

Linksoul Solid Boardwalker Short

For these shorts, Linksoul used a unique blend of both recycled and virgin polyester, cotton, and spandex that’s supremely comfortable. Added bonus: They’re designed to be “amphibious,” so you can wear them to the beach and back without packing a change of clothes.

[$76; linksoul.com]

Vuori Ponto Short

An ultra-soft pair of shorts with elasticity to match, you’ll be living in these Ponto shorts all summer long. They’re ideal for hot weather: Vuori’s stretchy blend of recycled polyester and elastane is breathable against the skin, and it wicks moisture, too. Plus, a zip pocket keeps a secure hold on your valuables. If your summer look leans toward athleisure, these need to be in your drawer.

[$74; vuoriclothing.com]

Rhone 8” Resort Short

Need a pair of shorts that can go from workout to hangout? Rhone’s Resort shorts are a top choice. Their moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric won’t slow you down during exercise, but features like belt loops and a buttoned rear pocket give these shorts a refined look, so you can take them places you’d never wear gym shorts.

[$98; rhone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!