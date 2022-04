10. Rhone 8” Resort Short Get It

Need a pair of shorts that can go from workout to hangout? Rhone’s Resort shorts are a top choice. Their moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric won’t slow you down during exercise, but features like belt loops and a buttoned rear pocket give these shorts a refined look, so you can take them places you’d never wear gym shorts.

[$98; rhone.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!