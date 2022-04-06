12. Saxx Go to Town 2N1 Shorts Get It

While Saxx is already a household name in men’s underwear, the brand has infused its popular men’s comfort technology into the Go to Town 2N1 Shorts. The slim-fit chino cut will look stylish at any weekend festivity, and the proprietary Sport Mesh liner and Ballpark Pouch will keep you comfy and chafe-free. If you’re ready to ditch the drawers this summer, these shorts are your ticket to freedom.

[$74; saxxunderwear.com]

