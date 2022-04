13. Aether Marshall Knit Short Get It

The coziest pair of shorts on the list, Aether Marshall Knit Shorts are a dream to wear. The Italian jersey fabric is incredibly soft, while the elastic waistband and cotton drawcord ensure a comfy fit. Whether you’re cruising around town or embracing the WFH lifestyle, you’ll never want to take these off.

[$165; aetherapparel.com]

