2. prAna Alameda Short Get It

The Alameda offers both exceptional performance and sustainability. Made of 95 percent recycled nylon fabric, these shorts are stretchy, dry quickly, offer UPF 50+ sun protection, and resist wrinkles. That makes them a great pick for camping and other outdoor adventures that require a short with style and durability.

[$69; prana.com]

