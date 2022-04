3. Chubbies The Everywear Short 6” Get It

A staple of summer revelry, Chubbies are iconic. The Everywear Short keeps up the tradition with a bold six-inch inseam, a new elastic waistband for added comfort, and a poly-spandex fabric blend that’s wrinkle- and water-resistant. With eight unique colors to choose from, these bad boys will have you ready for any summer hangout.

[$65; chubbieshorts.com]

