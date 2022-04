4. Faherty Pull-On Cord Short Get It

For something laid back, comfortable, and casual, try these shorts from Faherty. They’re made from a washed organic cotton corduroy fabric that’s exceptionally soft, and the drawstring waistband creates a comfortable, snug fit. Plus, they come with plenty of pockets for storing your phone, keys, and wallet.

[$128; fahertybrand.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!